Bisham Abbey host two weeks of accessible river adventures
Over a two-week period in June and July, Rivertime operated from the picturesque grounds of Bisham Abbey, running a full programme of inclusive trips. Passengers had the opportunity to explore new stretches of the River Thames and enjoy its natural beauty in a welcoming and accessible setting.
Stacey Caswell, Contract Manager for Bisham Abbey, said:
“We were delighted to welcome Rivertime to Bisham Abbey for the second year running. It was a pleasure to support such an inspiring organisation on its mission to make the Thames accessible to all. Watching passengers enjoy the river in this beautiful setting was truly rewarding for everyone involved.
“The collaboration highlights Bisham Abbey’s commitment to supporting inclusive, community-driven initiatives that promote wellbeing.”
Tom Sowerby, Charity Manager at Rivertime, said:
“It was fantastic to be welcomed back to the beautiful grounds of Bisham Abbey this year. During our two weeks of operating from Bisham Abbey we took 195 people out on the water on board our specially designed wheelchair accessible motor cruiser. It was wonderful to be able to give our passengers the opportunity to explore different reaches of the Thames and we're very grateful for the support of the team at Bisham Abbey. We hope to be back next year!”