Bisham Abbey host two weeks of accessible river adventures

Rivertime at Bisham Abbey

Bisham Abbey recently hosted Rivertime, an accessible passenger boat service dedicated to providing inclusive river experiences for disabled and disadvantaged children and adults.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over a two-week period in June and July, Rivertime operated from the picturesque grounds of Bisham Abbey, running a full programme of inclusive trips. Passengers had the opportunity to explore new stretches of the River Thames and enjoy its natural beauty in a welcoming and accessible setting.

Stacey Caswell, Contract Manager for Bisham Abbey, said:

“We were delighted to welcome Rivertime to Bisham Abbey for the second year running. It was a pleasure to support such an inspiring organisation on its mission to make the Thames accessible to all. Watching passengers enjoy the river in this beautiful setting was truly rewarding for everyone involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rivertime at Bisham Abbey

“The collaboration highlights Bisham Abbey’s commitment to supporting inclusive, community-driven initiatives that promote wellbeing.”

Tom Sowerby, Charity Manager at Rivertime, said:

“It was fantastic to be welcomed back to the beautiful grounds of Bisham Abbey this year. During our two weeks of operating from Bisham Abbey we took 195 people out on the water on board our specially designed wheelchair accessible motor cruiser. It was wonderful to be able to give our passengers the opportunity to explore different reaches of the Thames and we're very grateful for the support of the team at Bisham Abbey. We hope to be back next year!”