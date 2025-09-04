Bicester care home celebrates its 5th annual summer fete with community spirit and sunshine

HC-One’s Launton Grange Care Home in Bicester, Oxfordshire, welcomed residents, families, friends, and the wider community for its 5th annual Summer Fete, the biggest event of the year for the home.

The day was filled with laughter, music, and activities for all ages. Guests enjoyed browsing local stallholders, indulging in a delicious BBQ freshly cooked by Launton Grange’s dedicated colleagues, and treating themselves to ice cream from a visiting van.

Children delighted in face painting, a bouncy castle, and a tombola, while adults enjoyed their own tombola and the chance to step aboard a 1960s country bus, kindly loaned by friends at the Oxford Bus Museum.

Entertainment was headlined by the talented Stages Theatrical, who have become firm friends of Launton Grange, performing at every summer fete since the event began five years ago. Their performance once again captivated the audience and created lasting memories for residents and visitors alike.

1960s country bus, kindly loaned by friends at the Oxford Bus Museum at HC-One’s Launton Grange Care Home’s Summer Fete

Thanks to the sunny weather, everyone was able to enjoy the festivities outdoors, creating a warm and vibrant atmosphere that truly reflected the strong bond between the care home and its community.

Annie Merry, Front of House Manager at HC-One’s Launton Grange Care Home, said:

“Every year we try to make the fete bigger and better than the previous year, and this year I think we did just that. Watching the local community come together with our residents, from newborn babies to 99-year-olds, all having wonderful fun together is just magical. It’s always my favourite day of the year. Thank you to all our amazing colleagues who work their socks off to ensure that our residents are safe and happy while still joining in with the fun.”

The Summer Fete at Launton Grange has become a much-loved tradition, bringing people of all ages together to celebrate community, joy, and togetherness.