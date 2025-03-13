Berkhamsted man, recognised by hearing dogs charity, describes volunteering as an ‘absolute privilege’

A dedicated volunteer from Berkhamsted, Brian Buckell, has been named Volunteer of the Month by Hearing Dogs for Deaf People for his unwavering commitment to the charity.

The Volunteer of the Month Award was introduced by Hearing Dogs for Deaf People to recognise volunteers who consistently go the extra mile, or who make invaluable contributions behind the scenes.

Brian is a key member of the charity’s network of volunteers who selflessly give up their spare time to help the charity, whether by becoming a volunteer puppy trainer, a speaker, or by organising and helping out at fundraising events.

Brian and his wife Mary were inspired to join Hearing Dogs as volunteers in 2017 after attending a tour of the charity’s southern training centre in Buckinghmshire. Inspired by what they saw, they signed up to look after and train Kasper, a Cocker Spaniel puppy, less than two months later.

Since then, Brian - affectionately known as ‘Uncle Brian’, has become an indispensable member of the Hertfordshire volunteering team. Mary provides quiet, but invaluable support in the background, supplying everyone with her amazing baking.

Recognising a need among his fellow volunteers, Brian created his own bespoke doggy day care and walking service, offering crucial support for those attending appointments where they are unable to take their dogs with them.

He provides the same service to local deaf partners and their hearing dogs, as Mary, partnered with hearing dog Rose, explains: “Brian is one of those special volunteers for whom nothing is too much trouble. He will often text me to say that he’ll pick up Rose, and then off they trot to explore new walks, visit friends or stop for a coffee.”

Brian and Mary are also involved in the charity’s Paws Appeal, a national initiative in which the charity’s dedicated volunteers raise vital funds through bucket collections in supermarkets, garden centres and sports venues.

“Brian has made Berkhamsted his own when booking Paws Appeal collections for us,” explains Kevin Game, Community Fundraising Manager. “He books the date, organises his team and makes sure local businesses are aware, driving generous donations and increasing awareness in the town.”

Victoria Leedham, Head of Volunteering for Hearing Dogs said: “The respect fellow volunteers, Hearing Dogs staff and local hearing dog recipients, have for Brian and Mary speaks volumes about their good hearts and how they live up to our charity values.

“Brian’s personal kindness knows no bounds, and supported by wife Mary, they form a dynamic duo who could not be more highly regarded and appreciated within our Hertfordshire volunteer community.”

Reflecting on receiving the charity’s Volunteer of the Month accolade, Brian said he and Mary were overwhelmed, but extremely proud. “The reason I volunteer for this charity is simple – it’s an absolute privilege to help these incredible pups grow into fully-trained partners for deaf people. I’ve been fortunate enough to meet several Hearing Dog recipients and, without fail, they’ve all said the same thing, “Thank you so much - my hearing dog has changed my life.”

Anyone who would like to find out more about becoming a volunteer puppy trainer, or helping the charity in other ways, can visit the charity’s website, send an email to: [email protected] or call 01844 348129.