Beaconsfield Guiding’s Neurodiversity Badge goes global, raising funds for local autism support

From a spark of inspiration during Neurodiversity Celebration Week, Beaconsfield Guiding leader Jenny Whitcombe has turned a simple school project into an international success story — selling over 1,100 challenge badges to Guiding and Scouting groups across the UK, Canada, and Australia. The funds raised are now helping to improve understanding of neurodiversity and provide vital support for autistic people and their families.

The first instalment of donations will be made during National Inclusion Week (September 15–21) to the National Autistic Society South Bucks Branch. The contribution will help fund a one-day hire of the Autism Reality Experience (ARE) bus from Training2care — a powerful training tool to experience what life can be like with autism.

Rachel Mugridge, Chair of the National Autistic Society South Bucks Branch, said: “The autism bus was a great success in spring, and I’d love to run it again to help people understand autism — funding would make this possible.”

The remaining profits from badge sales will benefit Beaconsfield Guiding district, funding a sensory “first aid” kit to support members experiencing sensory overload during activities.

Representatives from Girlguiding Beaconsfield present a donation cheque to the National Autistic Society South Bucks Branch.

“I created this badge because I couldn’t find anything that truly celebrated neurodiversity — and it’s something deeply personal to me,” said Jenny Whitcombe. “Seeing people embrace it has been amazing, and knowing the funds will help create real change in our community and beyond means so much to me.”

The challenge itself explores what neurodiversity and inclusion really mean, through a series of engaging activities — from sensory experiences such as slime making, tying laces, and trying new foods, and exercises in emotional awareness, to relaxation techniques like mindfulness, spending time in nature, and growing herbs.

It also looks at different ways we communicate, from understanding idioms to using visual timetables and sign language, alongside games designed to build coordination, from pilates and skipping to balancing activities.

National Inclusion Week is the perfect time to celebrate the badge’s success — proof that a single idea, driven by purpose, can ripple across the world and make a lasting difference in communities near and far.

To find out more about Girlguiding, visit www.girlguidingbeaconsfield.org.uk