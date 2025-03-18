Be Healthy Bucks partners with Aylesbury United Football Club to promote healthy lifestyles

New partnership, Be Healthy Bucks Pitchside, will promote healthy lifestyle initiatives for thousands of people in Buckinghamshire.

Be Healthy Bucks is delighted to partner with Aylesbury United Football Club to support community health initiatives across Buckinghamshire

The new partnership will consist of a joint calendar of events, commencing with the Community Day hosted at the club’s football grounds in Chesham on Saturday 22nd March. The free event will bring together the people of Aylesbury Vale and the surrounding area with a host of family and child-friendly activities on offer throughout the day, and our cigarette mascot will even be in attendance to take part in the half-time cross bar challenge.

Additional partnership events throughout the year are set to include:

Aylesbury’s Easter Duck Trail in April – Model ducks are placed throughout the town, with prizes on offer for those who find them.

Father’s Day Event in June – Community event in Vale Park, including free activities from a number of local sports clubs and organisations.

Aylesbury Parklife Weekend in August – Free community festival across the Bank Holiday weekend, with live music, activities and food.

Commissioned by Buckinghamshire Council and delivered by Maximus, Be Healthy Bucks has been supporting Buckinghamshire residents to make healthier choices since April 2023, whether they need help to quit smoking, cut down on alcohol, access a free NHS health check, manage their weight or eat more healthily.

Reflecting on the partnership, Owain Johns, Service Manager for Be Healthy Bucks at Maximus said:“Be Healthy Bucks provides free support, advice and techniques that helps people in Buckinghamshire to live healthier lives. We’re excited to be working in partnership with Aylesbury United Football Club over the next 12 months, as their passion to improve the health and wellbeing of the local community directly aligns with the ongoing mission of the Be Healthy Bucks service.”

Dave Brown, Director of Commercial, Marketing and Sponsorship at Aylesbury United Football Club, said: “We are excited to announce our new Pitchside partnership with Be Healthy Bucks. Their dedication to promoting healthier lifestyles and creating positive social impact within the local community aligns perfectly with our own commitment to Aylesbury, our supporters, and our partners. This partnership, centred around the local community, marks another significant milestone in our journey back to our rightful home in Aylesbury!”

For information on eligibility or to make a self-referral, visit the Be Healthy Bucks website.