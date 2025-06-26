Bartlett’s residential care home in Buckinghamshire opens new garden lodges with a warm welcome, good food and a toast to the future

Families, professionals and members of the local community were warmly welcomed to Bartlett’s Residential Care Home in Stone, Buckinghamshire, on Friday 20th June for a private, lifestyle-led event celebrating the official opening of its new Garden Lodges.

Part of Peverel Court Care and nestled within 18 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, the Garden Lodges introduce a more independent, premium approach to later life. Designed by the award-winning studio Atelier, the 12-bedroom development is made up of four individual lodges, each home to just three residents. With private en-suite bedrooms, a lounge, kitchenette and garden space in every lodge, the focus is on calm, comfort and connection, supported by compassionate, round-the-clock care.

During the event, guests enjoyed guided tours of the lodges and were introduced to one of Bartlett’s most distinctive upcoming initiatives: a resident-led vineyard. Over 4,000 vines have been planted across the south-facing grounds, with plans for residents to be actively involved in pruning, harvesting and tending to the vines. The vineyard will also play host to community wine tastings, meals among the vines, and naming of the blends - promoting not only a connection to nature, but shared experiences across generations.

Food was another highlight of the day, with a seasonal tasting menu prepared by Jenna from Gather by Gray - who will also help shape the food offering in the lodges’ future café. With a background spanning boutique coffee houses in New Zealand and bespoke private dining in the UK, Jenna’s menu reflected the café’s fresh, garden-to-table ethos. Dishes included hot smoked salmon edamame filo baskets, flaxseed bites with green salad, and a selection of cakes catering to different dietary needs - from orange and almond, to carrot cake and an espresso ganache brownie.

Bartlett's Garden Lodges

Visitors were invited to explore the lodges at their own pace, enjoy the views and menu, and speak to members of the care team, including Home Manager Mibell Hernandez, who was on hand to answer questions and share the vision behind the new development.

Feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive:

“Beautiful! Tasteful and so thoughtfully designed.”

“Very impressed with the high spec of finish but also how homely it feels.”

Bartlett's Residential Care Home - Garden Lodges

“The staff are so lovely - a pleasure to visit.”

Preet Shergill, Associate Director at Peverel Court Care, said: “The lodges reflect what we believe later life should be - a continuation, not a compromise. People don’t stop having preferences, stories or rituals just because they need support. With the lodges, we’ve created somewhere that respects that individuality, while offering the reassurance of 24/7 care. It was wonderful to see guests experience that for themselves and share in our vision. It’s a space we’re incredibly proud of, and we’re excited to welcome new residents in the coming weeks.”

Bartlett’s Garden Lodges are now open, with a small number of places still available. To find out more or book a viewing, visit https://peverelcourtcare.co.uk/homes/bartletts-garden-lodges-new-12-bedroom-extension-avaliable-now/.