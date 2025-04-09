Bartlett’s Residential Care Home, Aylesbury, celebrates 10th consecutive year as One of the Top 20 Care Homes in South East England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bartlett’s Residential Care Home, part of Peverel Court Care, is proud to announce it has been named one of the Top 20 Care Homes in South East England 2025 by carehome.co.uk - marking an exceptional tenth consecutive year of recognition.

The award is part of an annual programme run by carehome.co.uk, the UK’s leading reviews site for care services. It is based on genuine, verified reviews written by residents, their friends and relatives, making it a true reflection of real-life experiences.

Set in 18 acres of tranquil Buckinghamshire countryside, just outside Aylesbury, Bartlett’s offers a blend of historical charm, person-centred care and innovative lifestyle support. Later this month, it will open the doors to Bartlett’s Garden Lodges – a brand-new wing of 12 private, en-suite bedrooms, designed to provide a more independent, lifestyle-led experience, with access to gardens and all the benefits of round-the-clock support.

Recent five-star reviews highlight exactly why Bartlett’s continues to receive such accolades:

“It never ceases to amaze me how welcoming and positive the atmosphere is at Bartlett’s. The staff are always friendly, accommodating and supportive. There is always something going on to keep residents entertained and it's a delight to see my mother engaged with the activities. She enjoys excellent care and attention and is clearly very happy. We couldn't ask for more.” (Daughter of Resident)

“Superb care, fantastic staff, excellent facility. I'm so glad we chose Bartlett’s. The staff are extremely well trained and professional. Always kind, friendly and approachable. They pay close attention to every resident's needs 24 hours a day and show empathy and respect. They are very good at communicating with family, very accommodating and a delight to deal with. Thank you for all you have done for my father.” (Son of Resident)

Registered Manager, Mibell Hernandez, said:

“To be recognised as one of the top care homes in the South East for ten years running is a huge honour – especially because it’s based on reviews from the people who know us best: our residents and their families. With 2,665 care homes in the South East, to be consistently rated among the best for a full decade is a remarkable achievement. It speaks volumes about the passion, consistency and commitment of our team, who go above and beyond every day to make Bartlett’s a place people are proud to call home.”

In addition to 24-hour care, Bartlett’s offers a thriving programme of lifestyle and wellbeing initiatives, including a new on-site café, the planting of the home's very own vineyard, art gallery collaborations and regular community events. The home maintains strong links with local causes including Age UK Buckinghamshire and Aylesbury Homeless Action Group, reflecting its commitment to broader community impact.

carehome.co.uk is the UK’s largest and most trusted care home reviews website. It lists all registered care homes in the country, providing families with transparent inspection ratings, fees, and reviews, as well as a free expert helpline to support those navigating the search for care.

To book a viewing or find out more, visit: https://peverelcourtcare.co.uk/homes/bartletts-residential-care-home-aylesbury-bucks/.