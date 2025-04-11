Bartlett’s Care Home’s charity walk raises over £1,800 for Alzheimer’s Society

Bartlett’s Care Home

Residents, families, team members and local supporters gathered at Bartlett’s Residential Care Home in Stone, Aylesbury – part of Peverel Court Care – on Saturday 5th April for a heartfelt charity walk in aid of Alzheimer’s Society, raising an impressive £1,845 – more than triple the original fundraising target.

The afternoon event, which took place within the beautiful grounds of Bartlett’s Care Home, saw around 25 residents and 15 team members take part, along with five ladies and one gentleman from the Sunshine Club in Cuddington. Fifteen family members, including children – and even a four-legged friend – joined the group for a walk around the home, with some keen walkers completing a second lap.

The walk, intended to raise awareness and funds for those living with dementia, quickly turned into a joyous celebration of community, compassion and connection.

Ralph Edward, a resident at Bartlett’s, said:

“I had a wonderful time, it was great getting together to raise money for something so important.”

His daughter, Jane Benjamin, added:

“It was a superb event, so well organised. It felt great to be part of something that supports such a fantastic cause.”

Fellow resident Dorothy Bush shared:

“I think it’s great to raise money for something that affects so many of us – it was a lovely event.”

And Paula King, daughter of resident Edith, said:

“A heartfelt thank you to Bartlett’s for hosting such a fantastic event! It was truly uplifting to see the passion and dedication everyone brought for this important cause. Sharing this experience with family made it even more special.”

Mibell Hernandez, Home Manager at Bartlett’s, commented:

“We were absolutely delighted with the turnout and support for our Charity Walk. To see residents walking alongside their families, team members and the wider community – all united for such an important cause – was incredibly moving. The atmosphere was filled with laughter, love and a shared sense of purpose. We’re proud to support Alzheimer’s Society and so grateful to everyone who donated and took part.”

The walk was followed by afternoon tea, homemade cakes and live music, giving participants the chance to relax, connect and reflect on the day’s achievements.

Donations are still open via JustGiving: www.justgiving.com/page/bartletts-walk-2025

For more information on Bartlett’s, click here: peverelcourtcare.co.uk/homes/bartletts-residential-care-home-aylesbury-bucks/