Bambi the pig gets special treat from Bucks Business First ahead of record-breaking birth at Kew Little Pigs

Fruity treats for tiny piglets-to-be as Amersham’s most pampered pig prepares to make history

There were squeals of delight at Kew Little Pigs this week, and not just from the animals, as pregnant pig Bambi tucked into a luxurious fruit platter gifted by local champions Buckinghamshire Business First.

The adorable sow, due to give birth any moment now, was filmed devouring juicy slices of watermelon and kiwi as she prepared to welcome what the award-winning Amersham attraction believes could be its smallest ever litter of miniature piglets.

This will be Bambi’s first litter, and the farm’s team say excitement is reaching fever pitch. “We’re officially on piglet watch,” said a spokesperson. “The whole team is eagerly waiting to welcome these tiny bundles of joy — we think they’ll be the teeniest we’ve ever had!”

And there’s a very special reason why the piglets are expected to be so petite.

Bambi was mated with Pluto, the farm’s pint-sized porcine prince who is currently awaiting confirmation from Guinness World Records to see if he officially holds the title of the world’s smallest proven breeding boar.

Pluto, who weighs just a few kilos fully grown, has already become a firm favourite among visitors and fans of the farm, which ranks in the top ten percent of animal attractions worldwide on TripAdvisor.

Now, his piglets with Bambi are expected to take cuteness, and compactness, to a whole new level.

To mark the special occasion, Kew Little Pigs is inviting fans to take part in a special “Piglet Prediction” contest. Anyone who guesses the correct number of boys and girls in Bambi’s litter will win a family ticket to the farm’s next Family Fun Day.

Visitors can tune in to watch the momentous birth via livestream on YouTube, Twitch and at www.kewlittlepigs.com, with staff saying the delivery is expected within hours.

“This is a huge moment for us,” said Olivia Mikhail, founder of Kew Little Pigs. “Bambi is part of our most beloved bloodline, and this pairing with Pluto has been long-awaited. We’re so grateful to Bucks Business First for helping us celebrate with such a thoughtful fruity gift, it really was the perfect treat for a mum-to-be.”

To enter the piglet prediction competition, email your guess to [email protected] with how many girls and boys you think Bambi will have.

Readers can take 10% off their tickets to the family fun days by typing in familyfun10 at the online checkout when they book at www.kewlittlepigs.com