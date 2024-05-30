BAFTA-winning film editor from Buckinghamshire shares his volunteering story for Volunteers' Week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of Volunteers’ Week 2024 – from June 3-9 – Christian Aid is joining other organisations to celebrate 40 years of the movement, share stories of its volunteers and inspire people to sign up for a role.

Buckinghamshire-based BAFTA award-winning film editor David Blackmore was inspired 27 years ago to give up some free time to volunteer for international development agency Christian Aid.

Approaching its own anniversary, the charity was set up in 1945 to give aid to refugees in Europe after World War Two. It works alongside local partners, providing urgent, practical help in times of crisis and beyond to vulnerable communities worldwide, while highlighting suffering, tackling injustice and championing people’s rights.

David, who is currently a volunteer speaker and fundraising coordinator, said he first heard about Christian Aid when he moved to the area.

David Blackmore and his wife Rachel with three of their four children after a charity abseil.

He explained: “I started off delivering envelopes but over the years I’ve organised lots of different community fundraising events such as art exhibitions, concerts, cream teas, soup lunches, quizzes, bike rides, rich/poor suppers and dance evenings.

“I also visit other churches in my role as a volunteer speaker, talking about the annual campaign story, thanking them for their fundraising and encouraging them to keep up the good work.

“Volunteering for Christian Aid helps me to put my faith into action and make a difference to the lives of some of the world’s poorest communities.

“There’s always been global poverty but now the situation is made worse by the climate crisis. Poor countries have often done the least to cause the problem in the first place but are particularly vulnerable to its effects. Christian Aid is fighting for climate justice for them and is campaigning for an international Loss & Damages Fund to pay for mitigation and build resilience.

“Sometimes it’s challenging fitting in all the volunteering but I’m well supported by family and a great network of friends and supporters.

“I enjoy the feeling of community spirit that comes from putting on local fundraising events. It not only raises money but awareness too and builds relationships.

“I’d thoroughly recommend getting involved in volunteering. It’s great fun and really rewarding.”

Senior Volunteering Officer, Ian Hind, said supporters are the backbone of Christian Aid's mission to end poverty. He added: “Without their unwavering dedication and commitment, we simply couldn't make the impact we do. We invite everyone to join us in this fight against poverty and stand with us as we make a difference.

“We have all kinds of roles from fundraising to helping at festivals and we’d be delighted to have more people sign up and be a part of something truly inspiring.”