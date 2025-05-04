BAFTA winning Buckinghamshire film editor gears up for charity challenge.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Buckinghamshire former film editor David Blackmore is going the extra mile for vulnerable communities around the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 66-year-old BAFTA-award-winner is challenging himself to cycle 70k-in-a-day, as part of this year’s Christian Aid Week 2025 - and has already raised more than £800.

David said: “Every year, during Christian Aid Week, people across Britain and Ireland raise funds, act and pray for their global neighbours in a celebration of hope for a fairer world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m doing 70k in May to raise money for the vital and urgent work of Christian Aid in its 80th anniversary year.The plan is to cycle 70km on May 30 in solidarity with millions of people who have to walk long distances every day to fetch water or sell their produce.”

Weston Turville Christian Aid Group is hosting a Teatime Event on May 17 at the Manor House with a children’s treasure hunt and live music.

As well as David’s charity cycle, he has also helped organise a Teatime Event with Weston Turville Christian Aid Group.

David added: “We’ll be in the beautiful grounds of the Manor House with a children’s treasure hunt and music by the Star Flutes Ensemble, the Chiltern Handbell Ringers and Weston Turville School Pop Choir.”

The event is at the Manor House, Church Walk, Weston Turville, (HP22 5SH) on Saturday, May 17, from 2.30-5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Money raised during Christian Aid Week will help the organisation’s partners empower vulnerable communities to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty.

David Blackmore is preparing to ride 70K in a day for Christian Aid.

This year’s appeal - from May 11-17 - is focusing on work in Guatemala, in Central America, where climate change is causing the seasons to intensify and shift erratically. As a result, farming communities have to battle severe floods and, more recently, ferocious heatwaves. Water sources are drying up and vital crops are failing, plunging farming families into hunger and poverty.

Despite the challenges families are facing, the unstoppable power of hope drives people to look for ways to push back.

Christian Aid has been working with organisations like, Coordinación de ONG y Cooperativas, to offer training and tools so farmers can diversify and grow more resilient crops, build water recycling systems using household items, and create organic fertiliser. They are also supported with selling produce locally and campaigning for their rights against land grabs by industrial plantations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To support David, please visit his fundraising page - David's 70k-in-a-day cycling challenge - Christian Aid Fundraise – and to find out more about projects like these and how to get involved, go to www.christianaid.org.uk.