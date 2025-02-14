Aylesbury welcomes a new church minister

Over 100 people including the Mayor of Aylesbury, and local community leaders gathered to welcome the Revd Chris Hunt at a ceremony at Kingsbrook View Primary Academy last Sunday 9th February.

He was formally instituted as the new vicar of Kingsbrook and Broughton Church (KBC), by the Rt Revd Gavin Collins, Bishop of Dorchester. This marks the start of another chapter in the life of this lively and welcoming church, who meet regularly at the school in Kingsbrook on Sunday mornings at 10.30am.

Chris grew up in the UK, and after ten years in Memphis, Tennessee, playing music and working as a church youth worker, he came back to the UK to study for the ministry.

Chris commented; “The position at Kingsbrook and Broughton Church caught my attention immediately, as there are many exciting opportunities and challenges, a number of which I am familiar with from my experience as a pioneer minister on a similar new housing estate in Bicester”. He also highlighted that “I am passionate about reaching people in the community and meeting them where they are at. I love coffee, and I am particularly excited to explore how the ministry at our More+ coffee shop in Parton Road can grow to reach the people in our parish, offering a place of peace, safety, compassion and belonging”.

Revd Chris Hunt outside More+ coffee shop

As he settles into the role Chris plans to get out and meet people, to do a lot of listening and observing, to see where there are needs and where God is moving. “I have been so warmly welcomed already by those at KBC and the local community, and I look forward to working with my colleagues as we endeavour to be a blessing to the people of Aylesbury. Please do come along to worship with us at the school on Sunday and visit More+ during the week for a coffee and a bacon sandwich. I can promise a spiritual experience awaits you on either front!”