Aylesbury volunteer honoured for outstanding contribution to Bucks hearing dog charity

Amanda receiving her Volunteer of the Month certificate and flowers.

An Aylesbury woman, Amanda Cornish, has been named Volunteer of the Month by the charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, in recognition of her remarkable dedication, infectious positivity, and passion for making a difference.

Amanda, 37, from Pennefather Court, has been volunteering at the charity’s Grange restaurant since 2019. Profoundly deaf and communicating primarily using British Sign Language, she plays a vital role as a Front of House volunteer, working two days a week as a barista, serving teas and coffees to the restaurant’s morning customers.

The Grange Restaurant, opened by Hearing Dogs for Deaf People in 2018, was purpose-built with accessibility and acoustics in mind, as well as to be welcoming to both families and dogs. Over the past six years, it has earned a reputation not only for its delicious home-cooked meals but also for its warm and inclusive atmosphere -something Amanda helps to foster each time she’s on shift.

The restaurant is fortunate to have the support of 40 Front of House volunteers, all of whom work alongside the catering team. Some, like Amanda, are profoundly deaf or have some hearing loss themselves, bringing their own personal insight into the charity’s mission of helping people live well with deafness.

Amanda's thank you cupcakes

Amanda is much-loved by the restaurant’s staff, other volunteers and regular customers. Angela Brazier, Front of House Manager, described her as ‘exceptional’, saying: “Amanda exemplifies every quality the charity values in our team members; she has an infectiously upbeat attitude and welcoming smile, a flexible attitude to work and a great team spirit.

“She is a consistent and reliable presence – come rain or shine. In fact, the only time I remember her taking a break in the six years she’s been with us, was when she fractured her foot! She is also our top barista, and the area behind the counter is always spotless when Amanda’s on shift—she’s meticulous and dedicated.”

Fellow volunteer Carol Day, who works with Amanda every Friday morning, said: “Amanda’s been patiently teaching me to sign since we started working together. Our regular customers love seeing her—and many have learned basic BSL so they can chat with her. She’s passionate about her role and is an exceptional representative of the charity.”

Amanda said she was surprised, but really happy to be named as the charity’s Volunteer of the Month: “I love working at Hearing Dogs. The other volunteers and staff are great fun to work with and my customers are lovely. Knowing that my work helps support the training of life-changing hearing dogs is the icing on the cake.”

Victoria Leedham, Head of Volunteering for The Grange restaurant, added: “From keeping the coffee station spotless to building meaningful connections with customers and colleagues, Amanda’s volunteering work is a shining example of dedication and inclusion. We are delighted to be able to recognize her contribution and proud to name her as our Volunteer of the Month.”