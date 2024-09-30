Aylesbury MP to hold pensioner benefit advice surgery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Laura Kyrke-Smith MP is set to hold the first in a series of pensioner benefit advice surgeries to ensure pensioners receive the support they are entitled to.

The Labour MP is encouraging pensioners in Aylesbury constituency to sign up for Pension Credit and other benefits they may be entitled to following changes to the Winter Fuel Allowance eligibility.

On Wednesday 2 October from 2pm onwards, Kyrke-Smith will be holding appointments with pensioners in the constituency. Advisors from Age UK and Citizens Advice will also be available to provide expert guidance and support.

Information about Laura Kyrke-Smith MP's upcoming pensioner benefit advice surgery

The advice surgery is open to all pensioners who reside in the Aylesbury constituency, particularly those who may be eligible for support. Residents requiring an appointment have been asked to email [email protected] with their name and address, using the subject line “Pensioner advice surgery request”. Appointments can also be requested over the phone by calling her office on 0207 219 1932.

Laura Kyrke-Smith MP said: "The last government wrecked our economy, leaving a £22bn black hole in the public finances. The Labour Government is now having to make some tough decisions to protect the public finances and begin the process of change.

"I am of course very concerned about the most vulnerable pensioners in Aylesbury and the villages. That's why I'm booking appointments for the first of my pensioner benefit advice surgeries on 2 October, in partnership with Age UK and Citizens Advice.

"Advisors from Age UK and Citizens Advice will be on hand to offer advice and support to make sure that pensioners are able to claim everything for which they’re eligible. If readers would like an appointment, please contact me. I am here to support you."

It’s currently estimated that around 800,000 eligible pensioners do not claim pension credit.

Pensioners can check if they’re eligible to receive pension credit by visiting the following website: www.gov.uk/pension-credit/eligibility. There is also a Pension Credit claim line: 0800 99 1234.