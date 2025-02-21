Aylesbury MP launches survey to help improve bus services in Aylesbury constituency

Logo for Laura Kyrke-Smith MP's Aylesbury constituency bus survey

Aylesbury MP Laura Kyrke–Smith has today launched an online survey to help improve bus services for residents across Aylesbury constituency.

Since being elected last year, Kyrke-Smith has received regular complaints about bus services in the area, particularly from people living in villages.

The Labour MP now wants to know the views of residents in order to make a stronger case to Buckinghamshire Council and local bus providers.

The survey will be used to help understand how many residents travel by bus, how satisfied they are with the current service, which improvements can be made to improve the passenger experience, and how to increase passenger numbers across Aylesbury and the surrounding villages. Kyrke-Smith will use the feedback to push for better bus services with the Council and bus companies operating in the area.

The launch of the survey follows the Government’s announcement in November that it would allocate £6.7m to Buckinghamshire Council to improve bus services, in addition to maintaining a cap on fares.

Kyrke-Smith said: “For too long, my constituents across Aylesbury have put up with unacceptable delays, cancellations and scrapped services, including Arriva’s decision to end bus services to Oxford and High Wycombe.

“I am so pleased to see the Labour Government moving fast and taking bold steps to deliver better buses for local communities in Buckinghamshire.

“That’s why I’m launching my bus survey. I want to understand your experiences of local bus services, so I can push as your MP for better, more accessible public transport for everyone in our community.”

If you live in Aylesbury constituency and would like to take part in the survey, please fill in this short form: forms.gle/j2stL3NAZw9rmNGu6. The closing date for survey submissions is 11.59pm on Sunday 30 March 2025.