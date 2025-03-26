Aylesbury MP calls on Red Eagle buses to review timetable for new 500 service

Aylesbury MP Laura Kyrke-Smith MP has called on local bus company Red Eagle to review the timetable of its new 500 service following Arriva’s decision to end the X5 route between Aylesbury and Hemel Hempstead.

International transport company Arriva recently announced it is ending its X5 service on May 18. The route currently runs between Hemel Hempstead and Aylesbury via Aston Clinton, Tring, Berkhamsted, and Bourne End.

Aylesbury and Aston Clinton residents have been concerned that the new service running in its place from April 14 onwards, the 500 service operated by Red Eagle, is an hourly service, rather than half-hourly as the X5 is, and it will not pass through Aston Clinton except for during school-run hours.

It is understood that when the 500 timetable was originally designed, it was assumed that Arriva would continue operating their X5 service.

Laura Kyrke-Smith has recently launched a bus survey for Aylesbury constituency residents

The local Labour MP has now written to Red Eagle to ask, in light of Arriva’s decision to cut the X5 service, if Red Eagle will “review and adjust the [500] timetable to better serve passengers”.

Laura Kyrke-Smith MP told us, “I have been contacted by a number of constituents who are understandably concerned regarding the planned closure of Arriva's X5 service.

“I am grateful to Red Eagle for providing a new 500 service to connect passengers travelling between Aylesbury and Hemel Hempstead.

Laura Kyrke-Smith MP (left) has written to Red Eagle following Arriva's decision to end the X5 service

“I have therefore written to the Chief Executive of Red Eagle to ask whether they will review and adjust the timetable to better serve passengers.

“I am determined to do what I can to ensure constituents who depend on buses get the best services possible.”

Kyrke-Smith added that she encourages Aylesbury constituency residents to take part in her bus survey, which you can fill in here.

The MP will use the feedback to push for better bus services with the Council and bus companies operating in the area.

The launch of the survey follows the Government's announcement in November that it would allocate £6.7m to Buckinghamshire Council to improve bus services, in addition to maintaining a cap on fares.

The closing date for survey submissions is 11.59pm on Sunday 30 March 2025.