Aylesbury Mosque hosts groundbreaking Autism Open Day for families

Aylesbury Mosque, the town's first and only purpose-built mosque, marked its upcoming 35th year of community service by hosting a highly successful and well-attended open day for autistic children and their families on Saturday, July 12th.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, a pioneering initiative led by parents of autistic children within the community, aimed to provide vital support and raise awareness of autism, particularly within Muslim communities, while welcoming families of all backgrounds.

The open day, held at the mosque, was a hub of activity and support, attracting a number of notable guests including Town Mayor Nidhi Mehta, Chairman of Bucks County Council Sarfraz Raja, representatives from the police, and various local councillors. Various specialist organizations were on hand to offer invaluable advice to families on a range of topics, including support services and funding opportunities. Children enjoyed a variety of soft play areas and autism-friendly activities, ensuring a fun and inclusive environment for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feedback from all attendees was overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the significant impact and need for such events. The reach of the open day extended far beyond Aylesbury, with a promotional video on TikTok garnering nearly 60,000 views. The comments section of the video was flooded with messages from across the UK, praising the initiative and calling for more mosques to host similar events to boost autism awareness within Muslim communities.

A miniature mockup of the the Holy Ka’aba where Muslims go to make pilgrimage

The concept for the open day originated from parents of autistic children in the community who approached Masud Khan, the mosque chairman. Mr. Khan enthusiastically supported the idea, leading to the successful execution of this impactful event. Chairman Masud Khan expressed being overwhelmed by the positive response to the event, and hopes to organise similar initiatives in the future. While the event was primarily aimed at Muslim families, the organizers extended a warm invitation to non-Muslims, fostering a truly inclusive and community-spirited atmosphere.

Aylesbury Mosque continues its long-standing tradition of serving the community, and this autism open day stands as a testament to its commitment to addressing the diverse needs of its residents.