Aylesbury man’s ‘lockdown depression’ turned out to be a brain tumour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former University lecturer from Buckinghamshire whose brain tumour symptoms were diagnosed as depression is hosting a night of music to raise awareness of the disease.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard West, 64, from Aylesbury, suffered a full psychological breakdown before he was diagnosed with a low-grade meningioma in June 2022 following feelings of depression, short temper, forgetfulness and he became socially withdrawn.

He has now organised a fundraising evening which takes place Friday 31 January to raise money for two charities, including Brain Tumour Research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard said: “It was a difficult time because everything was changing fast. I’d been a lecturer at the University of Westminster in London for more than two decades, but different methods of teaching and assessment were being introduced. At the same time, I was developing a new course in Sports Management which was very demanding.

Richard after surgery for his meningioma brain tumour

“When restrictions were lifted, people went back to work in 2021. However, although I loved my job, I returned with no enthusiasm. I was depressed, short tempered, and most worryingly, forgetful and anti-social. Deep down, I knew something wasn’t right.”

In June 2022, Richard had surgery at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford to debulk the 7cm mass. In January last year, he underwent six weeks of radiotherapy after a stroke which alerted doctors to a regrowth of his tumour. He is now monitored with regular scans.

Two years prior, Richard overcame prostate cancer. He said: “When I heard the words brain tumour, my thoughts turned morbid. All I could think was, how long have I got? Having survived prostate cancer, to be diagnosed with a brain tumour and to have had a stroke, I feel like I shouldn’t be alive - but here I am, feeling positive and getting fitter by the day. I want to raise awareness of brain tumours to bring it to the attention of more people so that we can drive investment towards research into the disease.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up to 200 people are expected at the Civic Centre in Berkhamsted. They will be treated to music from blues rock band, Brave Rival and a raffle prize draw.

Partner Tina and Richard

Richard is hoping to raise thousands for Brain Tumour Research and Berkhamsted-based mental health charity, Hector’s House.

He added: “A downside of a brain tumour is it changes you as a person. Friends, family and people you meet don’t always realise, because from the outside you can appear ‘normal’. But inside there are all kinds of anxieties. What will the next MRI scan will reveal? Is this sudden headache something to worry about? Did I just forget the car keys, or is my memory fading?

“For many, their journey will involve ongoing radiotherapy, more surgery, and always a nagging fear that the tumour will regrow. Of course, not everyone feels the same and their journey may be different. It is a cruel disease that shatters lives. That’s why I’m focussed on promoting a gig to raise funds for causes that are vitally important to me. If we had more knowledge and understanding of the disease, there is a potential to stop it from changing lives so drastically.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brain tumours kill more men under 70 than prostate cancer, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease since records began in 2002.

Brave Rival band who will perform at Richard's music fundraiser in aid of Brain Tumour Research

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Richard’s story is a reminder that brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age. We’re grateful to Richard for sharing his story and wish him all the best for his night of music.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.

To buy a ticket to Richard’s fundraiser and made a donation to Brain Tumour Research, please visit: www.tickettailor.com/events/braintumourcharity