Aylesbury Homeless Action Group partners with Aylesbury Foodbank: Working together to reducing household hardship within the community

A new financial inclusion project has launched in Aylesbury to support households struggling with essential living costs. The initiative is a collaboration between Aylesbury Homeless Action Group (AHAG) and Aylesbury Foodbank, part of the Trussell Trust network, who have generously funded the service.

Graham, homeless prevention worker for AHAG will be meeting with beneficiaries helping them to maximise incomes through personalised advice and support around budgeting, benefits, and crisis help, aiming to reduce the need for emergency food parcels and prevent homelessness by tackling the root causes of financial hardship.

"We are delighted to be working closely with Aylesbury Foodbank on this vital financial inclusion project. No one should have to choose between paying for their home or putting food on the table. By joining forces, we can help more people find lasting security and dignity. This partnership shows what is possible when a community comes together with determination and compassion. With the strength of local support behind us, we believe Aylesbury can become a leading example of how food poverty and homelessness can be driven into decline." Said James Boultbee, CEO, AHAG and Wycombe Homeless Connection.

Heather-Joy Garrett, Operations Manager at Aylesbury Foodbank said, "Working together with AHAG, Aylesbury Foodbank hopes to offer our clients more targeted and individual assistance to help make their lives less stressful and reduce the need for foodbank assistance wherever possible."

Graham, AHAG Homeless Prevention Worker with some of the volunteers from Tabitha Foodbank

AHAG delivered critical housing support to over 600 households during 2024 whilst Aylesbury Foodbank provided 122, 553 meals to over 13,000 households (including 4,364 children).

For more information or to refer someone to the service, visit: www.ahag.org.uk/index.php/foodbank-referral/