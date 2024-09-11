Aylesbury home install tailored counter to encourage residents independence

An Aylesbury home has installed a new tailored counter to encourage their residents to be more independent.

MHA Hillside has installed a lowered counter in one of the kitchen areas at the home.

The purpose behind this is to encourage the residents to prepare some food by themselves and give them a sense of independence.

The new counter has a microwave and toaster on it and is the correct height for residents to use whilst on their wheelchairs.

Resident Ken Tully prepares some food on the new counter.

MHA Hillside provides nursing care with places for 68 older people, those with a physical disability and younger people with a long-term medical condition.

Grainne Wokes, home manager said: “We have several residents of different ages and abilities and many of them retain the desire to remain as independent as possible.

“Some of those individuals are wheelchair users and therefore it was not always possible for those residents to reach kitchen counters to make drinks.

“We engaged contractors to install a lower counter with no storage underneath so that a wheelchair user can pull up to the counter.

“We have moved kettles and other items such as tea and coffee canisters so residents can make drinks.

“Since then, residents have given feedback and suggested a lighter kettle. This has now been implemented and a new small, light kettle has been installed.

“As time moves forward, we will be adjusting the tools or kitchen items to further meet the needs of our residents.

“Our residents have said that they feel more independent.

“One resident said that this is helping him work towards moving on to independent living at the end of his rehab.

“Other residents have said that they don’t know what they can or cannot do until they try.

“Many services may be reluctant to provide these adjustments and be risk averse.

“However, to enable our people to live the life they want to live, we as providers need to support them to do so.

“This involves speaking to our residents to find out what they need and look at how we can support them with this.”