Aylesbury Hockey Club turns a lighter shade of Red for Breast Cancer Awareness

The AHC's Women's section got behind Breast Cancer Awareness month recently with a 'Touch of Pink' training session and fundraising Teas in support of Breast Cancer Now.

Breast Cancer Awareness is a cause very personal to the Aylesbury Hockey Women and they wanted to show their support for those dear to them who have been affected by this disease. They also wanted to raise awareness about the disease and funds for a wonderful organisation who is working hard to support those touched by breast cancer and provide much-needed research into this disease.

Some 56,800 new cases of Breast Cancer are diagnosed annually in the UK, and Breast Cancer is the 2nd leading cause of cancer death in women, so early detection is vital. So the Women of Aylesbury Hockey Club made sure their message was heard, with a phenomenal turnout for their Pink Training session and Teas and with a little video put together by three of the Women - a bit of humour to get their point across about the importance of breast self-exams and mammograms.

'A Touch of Pink' night was a great success, it highlighted the importance of self-examination and early detection whilst showing support for a great organisation working hard to minimise the effects of Breast Cancer on those who are diagnosed and their loved ones.