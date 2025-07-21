Aylesbury firm to take part in skydive for knife crime charity

Your world

On Saturday, July 26th, 2025, seven employees from Aylesbury-based tech firm Bridgetech Group will take part in a daring 15,000ft charity skydive to raise vital funds and awareness for Charlie’s Promise, a UK charity dedicated to ending knife crime.

Charlie’s Promise was founded by Martin Cosser in memory of his 17-year-old son, Charlie, who was tragically stabbed at a party in 2023. Since then, Martin has spoken to over 17,000 school children across the country educating them about the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife.

“After hearing Martin’s emotional speech at a recent industry event, we were deeply moved,” said Matt Porter, CEO at Bridgetech. “His mission to make a real change inspired us to get involved. The skydive is just one way we can support the incredible work he’s doing.”

Martin, his daughter Eloise, and Charlie’s best friend Will, will also participate in the skydive, that falls on the second anniversary of Charlie’s death. Martin has stated that he even fears using lifts, so it is incredible that he has agreed to jump out of a plane 15,000ft in the air.

Matt added: “This is about more than just raising money. It’s about telling Charlie’s story, raising awareness, and helping to prevent more needless loss of life. Every share, every conversation, and every pound raised helps.”

Bridgetech have set a fundraising target of a massive £10,000 to help Charlie’s Promise continue sharing their message and preventing more innocent young lives from being taken.

You can find the fundraising page here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/charliespromise