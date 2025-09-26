Aylesbury community benefits from 'eye-opening' dementia training experience thanks to local Bluebird Care Team

An interactive training experience dubbed ‘The Dementia Bus’ has given local care experts and members of the community an insight into what it may be like to live with dementia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local home care provider Bluebird Care Aylesbury organised two mobile dementia simulators in order to give their staff and people across the area the chance to better understand the daily challenges faced by people living with dementia.

The buses, which were stationed on the market square, offer a medically proven training method encouraging people to identify what they can do to reduce frustration and improve the experiences of a person with dementia. Attendees praised the event as “beneficial” and “thoroughly worth it”, with one noting ‘it was thought provoking and the best training I have ever done” and they would recommend it to “anyone who may or may not be supporting or working with someone living with dementia.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining the 20 team members from the home care provider, Bluebird Care Aylesbury generously invited thirty people from across the local community and beyond, for a few hours of interacting, thinking and learning.

.

A customer’s daughter shared: "We are the start of our family journey with dementia. I found the whole experience enlightening and very informative. We really appreciate the opportunity to have discussions with the other participants, and it was great and to come away with some tips on what mum might be feeling and experiencing, physically and emotionally.”

Lee Lloyd, Head of Fundraising and Partnerships at local charity Re-engage, which helps tackle loneliness and social isolation among older people, said: “I found it really moving and it really opened my eyes to some things. I've volunteered with older people for many years, and I simply hadn't considered so many of the things the excellent trainers covered so well.”

Participants wear mittens in a thick material to impair their ability to perform tasks or hold items, wear headphones and glasses with altered lenses to impair their vision and make them feel disorientated, and navigate dark rooms with coloured lights to add to the disorientation and overall frustration. They can also wear spiked insoles in their shoes to cause a pins and needles sensation – a common symptom of dementia. This is followed by a debrief, learning and discussion session that is very informative and insightful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bluebird Care Aylesbury works with customers and their families across the local area to support them to stay safe and well at home for as long as possible – including those living with dementia and their families.

.

George Morris, Director at Bluebird Care Aylesbury commented on the event: “We felt it was important to bring Aylesbury and the surrounding area together with the Dementia Bus to increase awareness and understanding so that we can all better support those in our community living with the condition. This was a chance for everyone who may have a loved one living with dementia, works with someone affected day-to-day, or simply has an interest in making Aylesbury more dementia-friendly, to have this unique experience. We received incredible feedback from attendees, and were delighted to be able to bring such a rewarding experience to people.”