Aylesbury Choral Society Concert success
I was not familiar with this work but thoroughly enjoyed it.
The choir sang to their usually high standard, conducted by Jeff Stewart who appears to bring out the best in everyone. The four soloists gave a very good performance and I particularly enjoyed listening to the soprano, Penglei Liang, who has a truly wonderful voice.
It is a testament to the Aylesbury Choral Society that there was a packed audience on such a horrible evening with the howling wind and rain beating down.
St Mary's Church in Aylesbury is a beautiful setting and adds to the atmospheric music. I don't think I have often heard a harmonium in a concert but it certainly added to the performance.
The choir welcomes new singers and will be performing Mozart's Coronation Mass in April together with a beautiful piece by one of his contemporaries.
A very enjoyable evening with wonderful music .