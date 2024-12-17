Aylesbury Choral Society Concert success

Aylesbury Choral Society's performance of Rossini's Petite Messe Solennelle on Saturday was a triumph.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I was not familiar with this work but thoroughly enjoyed it.

The choir sang to their usually high standard, conducted by Jeff Stewart who appears to bring out the best in everyone. The four soloists gave a very good performance and I particularly enjoyed listening to the soprano, Penglei Liang, who has a truly wonderful voice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a testament to the Aylesbury Choral Society that there was a packed audience on such a horrible evening with the howling wind and rain beating down.

ACS in good voice

St Mary's Church in Aylesbury is a beautiful setting and adds to the atmospheric music. I don't think I have often heard a harmonium in a concert but it certainly added to the performance.

The choir welcomes new singers and will be performing Mozart's Coronation Mass in April together with a beautiful piece by one of his contemporaries.

A very enjoyable evening with wonderful music .