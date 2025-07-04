Aylesbury care home puts the pedal to the metal for Armed Forces Day

A local Aylesbury care home held a successful weekend-long fundraising event following Armed Forces Day on Saturday 28 June, raising funds for Combat Stress, the UK’s leading veterans’ mental health charity.

In a heartfelt display of support and solidarity, Avondale Care Home, part of the Porthaven Group, hosted a weekend of activity that included a stationary bike positioned in the home's reception area.

Residents, staff and visitors joined forces with four members of the Aylesbury Sea Cadets to pedal for a cause, clocking up miles while raising donations for the vital mental health support Combat Stress provides to former servicemen and women.

Antonios Loumousiotis, home manager, added: “It was wonderful to see residents, staff, and the young Sea Cadets come together for such an important cause. The energy and enthusiasm throughout the weekend have been fantastic, and everyone really embraced the spirit of Armed Forces Day while supporting veterans' mental health.”

L to R - Resident, Gaenor Peploe-Williams and Avondale receptionist, Lyn Greenfield

The involvement of the local Sea Cadets brought a special significance to the Armed Forces Day celebration, with the young people representing the next generation's commitment to supporting military values and veteran welfare alongside the care home community.

Sergeant Alison Davies, Officer in Charge (OiC), from Aylesbury Sea Cadets, said: “We all enjoyed taking part in the cycle event, doing our bit to help support the home with their fundraising efforts. Being involved with local community events helps foster a positive relationship between cadets and the community around them.”

Avondale Care Home, part of Porthaven Care Homes, provides 24-hour residential, nursing, dementia and respite care for the elderly in an elegant and spacious home. The home incorporates numerous thoughtful and practical features that support the potential changing needs of its residents.