Aston House Care Home celebrates Black History Month with vibrant community event

HC-One’s Aston House Care Home in Hayes, Middlesex, marked this year’s Black History Month with a lively and inspiring event that brought colleagues, residents, and visitors together to celebrate diversity, culture, and community spirit.

Residents enjoyed a special screening of a documentary highlighting the achievements and contributions of people of African descent throughout history and across the globe. The event was further enriched with traditional African cuisine, lovingly prepared by staff and Aston Kitchen, offering a taste of home-cooked favourites and showcasing the richness of African culinary traditions.

The celebration also featured a dance session with a mix of genres including Reggae and Hip-Hop, encouraging participation from all attendees and fostering a joyful, inclusive atmosphere.

Seema Jose, Home Manager at HC-One’s Aston House Care Home, said: “This special event not only honoured Black History but also highlighted the strength and unity of our community. It was wonderful to see residents, colleagues, and visitors come together to celebrate culture, heritage, and connection.”

Colleagues at HC-One’s Aston House Care Home celebrating Black History Month

Activity Coordinator Addvin Fernandes added: “The day was filled with fun, learning, and laughter. It’s moments like these that truly strengthen the bonds within our care home.”

Residents and colleagues shared their appreciation for the celebration. Staff members Aadan Hibaq commented, “It was a wonderful celebration and an amazing experience.”

The event demonstrated Aston House’s ongoing commitment to celebrating diversity, fostering understanding, and creating memorable experiences that bring the community together.