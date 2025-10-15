Aqua Vale’s Pat Cline shortlisted for Personal Trainer of the Year at National Fitness Awards

Pat and Oz at Aqua Vale

Aqua Vale Swimming & Fitness Centre’s Pat Cline has been named a finalist in the prestigious National Fitness Awards, shortlisted in the highly competitive Personal Trainer of the Year category.

The National Fitness Awards, one of the UK’s biggest celebrations of excellence in the fitness industry, recognises outstanding individuals and facilities that have made a significant impact on health and wellbeing across the country.

James Ewart, Contract Manager for More Leisure Community Trust (MLCT), which operates the centre, said:

“This is well-deserved recognition for a valued member of the Aqua Vale team. Pat’s dedication to this place and to the many customers he supports is inspiring to see. Good luck on the night, Pat!”

Jack Suddick and Pat at Aqua Vale

Speaking about the nomination, Pat added: "It’s an incredible honour to be recognised among so many talented professionals. I would like to thank my colleague, James Anderson, who kindly nominated me for this award.

“I’m passionate about helping our customers to lead healthier, stronger lives. Their trust in me to support them in reaching and surpassing their fitness and wellbeing goals is something that continues to spur me on.”

National Fitness Award winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony held at Leicester’s Athena venue on November 28th, bringing together the best in the business to celebrate achievements across the fitness sector.

National Fitness Awards’ event director Dominic Musgrave said: “The National Fitness Awards are now in their 15th year and with more entries than ever before, our finalists really have reason to celebrate too as it’s a huge achievement to have made the shortlist and is testament to the teams behind each."

For more information about Aqua Vale Swimming & Fitness Centre and to enquire about becoming one of Pat Cline’s PT clients, please contact the centre.

MLCT operates five facilities in Buckinghamshire, including Swan Pool & Leisure Centre, in partnership with Serco Leisure and on behalf of Buckinghamshire Council.