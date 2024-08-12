Anything is paw-sible: Thame care home welcomes furry residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at a Thame care home were thrilled when two long-eared rabbits hopped into the home.

When the team at Care UK’s Cuttlebrook Hall on Stock Road learned of 84-year-old resident Jennifer Evan’s love for animals, they were determined to make her wish of tending to her own pets come true.

A lifelong animal lover, Jenny has had many pets. Jenny’s most recent furry friend is a lovely dog named Toby, who lives with an old friend and now regularly visits Jenny at Cuttlebrook Hall.

Keen to make Jenny’s wish to have her own pet to look after come true, the team arranged a visit to Pets at Home Oxford. There, Jenny was immediately drawn to two long-eared rabbits, one golden brown and one grey, who have been named Billy and Bobby.

Billy and Bobby have a hutch, which was built by the handy team at the home, and rabbit run in the home’s gardens, a fenced-off safe space for animals at Cuttlebrook Hall.

Commenting on her new furry friends, Jenny said: "I loved going to pick up Billy and Bobby from the pet store. Out of all the animals, they looked so kind and friendly and I knew I would love taking care of them. I enjoy going to see them every morning to help feed them. I love sitting in the garden seeing them hop about having a happy and fulfilling life’.

The addition of the two rabbits was part of the home’s Wishing Tree Initiative, which encourages residents to put wishes forward, allowing them to reconnect with the past or try something completely new – from flying a plane to enjoying a fish and chip supper, no wish is too big or small.

Alana Corr, Home Manager at Cuttlebrook Hall, said: “Jenny always looks forward to visits from Toby, so when she expressed her desire for pets at Cuttlebrook Hall we were eager to make it happen.

“Animals have a huge impact on our physical and mental health, and it’s been wonderful to see how happy the new additions have made Jenny and her fellow residents. Our Wishing Tree initiative provides residents with an opportunity to share their passions and ambitions, and it’s incredibly rewarding to make these dreams a reality.

“Jenny is an amazing pet mum and it’s been fantastic watching her show the other residents how to care for the rabbits.”

Cuttlebrook Hall is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, dementia and short-term respite care. The care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities and includes a cinema, hair salon and café.

For more information on Cuttlebrook Hall, please call Customer Relations Manager, Jason Ilewellyn, on 01844 700183, or email [email protected]

For more general information, visit careuk.com/cuttlebrook-hall