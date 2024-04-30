Angels Den Returns to Donate £100,000 to Buckinghamshire Charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the success of the 2023 event, The Clare Foundation is inviting charities which are based in or delivering services in Buckinghamshire, to apply to take part in Angels Den 2024.

This year, two new Angels are joining the panel. Peter Jones of Dragon’s Den fame and Sarah Leslie, founding Director of ndapt Ltd., will join Mike Clare, founder of The Clare Foundation, George Anson and Matt Storey.

Each of the Angels has invested £10,000 of their own money - which has been matched by The Clare Foundation - and they will then have the difficult task of allocating the £100,000 donation to the charities that impress them the most. This allocation will be based on how well the charities demonstrate their innovative ideas, passion, and strategic approach to investing these funds for maximum impact.

Mike Clare

Mike Clare, founder of The Clare Foundation says:

‘Our first Angels Den was an overwhelming success with charities receiving between £7.000 and £20,000 each which has helped them to continue to support people in the community.

‘We hope that this year will see even more charities taking part to showcase their work and apply for the opportunity to present their charities to our Angels who are kindly donating their money and valuable time to take part.’

Charities who would like to apply for Angels Dan can find out more at theclarefoundation.org/angels-den-2024. The last date for applications is Tuesday 21 May 2024.