Angels Den 2024 finalists announced

Ten Buckinghamshire charities have been given the opportunity to pitch to five angels including Mike Clare, founder of The Clare Foundation and Dreams Bed Superstores, and Peter Jones, entrepreneur and star of TV’s Dragons Den, for a share of £100,000.

Each of the Angels, which also include Sarah Leslie, founding Director of ndapt Ltd., George Anson and Matt Storey, have invested £10,000 of their own money - which has been matched by The Clare Foundation – to be distributed among the charities that impress them the most. This allocation will be based on how well the charities demonstrate their innovative ideas, passion, and strategic approach to investing these funds for maximum impact.

The finalists are:

Age UK Bucks

Animal Antiks

Aylesbury Youth Concern

Been There

Brighter Futures Together

Chilterns Neuro Centre

Lindengate

Marlow Opportunity Playgroup

Plunkett UK

The Theatre Shed

Mike Clare

Mike Clare, founder of The Clare Foundation says:

‘We saw over 60 charities apply to take part in this year’s Angels Den and it was extremely difficult to choose our 10 finalists.

‘Last year’s charities received between £7,000 and £20,000 and it’s been wonderful to see how the money has contributed to supporting their work. We’re all looking forward to seeing what our final 10 present to us on the night and to have the opportunity to contribute to the good works that they all do. Good luck to all the charities presenting!’.