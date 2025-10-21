An impactful evening on 'Stand Up To Racism'

Community event proves successful.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An event organised by a group of concerned Buckinghamshire community members was held on Friday, October 17 at Kashmir Karahi in Slough.

The event boasted a panel ranging from motivational speakers, legal experts to religious leaders. (Rev Dr Tim Judson: Chesham Baptist Church, Akhmed Yakoob: Criminal Solicitor, Shakeel Afsar: Human Rights Activist, Sophia Choudry: Business Entrepreneur, Steph Kofi: Community Activist,: Kinan Salaam: Poet, Shaykh Mohammad Hussnain: Chesham Islamic Scholar)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They shared their own experiences of exposure to racial incidents but also shared some inspiring stories on how they and their families have greatly contributed to British society and the prosperity of the United Kingdom.

Main speakers

It highlighted how integral the immigrants of the 1960s and 1970s were to the industrial success of Britain and subsequently the important roles that many of their descendants play in our current day multi-cultural Britain.

This was then followed by a Q&A session where community members also provided some insight into their concerns on the more overt types of racism that they have either witnessed or had the misfortune of directly experiencing.

Overall the event was a huge success and the attendees expressed their gratitude for such an evening being organised. They also stated that events like this will pave ways for further meaningful and indepth conversation on this topic and will also ensure a more organised way of taking positive steps to tackle it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A powerful message that was continuously mentioned throughout the evening was how important it is to not suffer in silence or take no action, or else racially driven incidents will only just increase.

Main stage

The majority of all communities live harmoniously and enjoy experiencing what people from diverse backgrounds have to offer. So with that said and done, let’s not let a group of individuals define our societies or break down what is so wonderful about a multi-cultural Britain, Stand up to Racism!