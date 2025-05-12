“An extraordinary experience”: Student reviews Aylesbury MP’s work experience programme

During the Easter holidays, 14 students from Aylesbury constituency took part in Laura Kyrke-Smith MP’s “Your Voice, Your Future” programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The week-long work experience opportunity offered firsthand insight into how democracy works and helped develop key workplace skills such as communication, problem-solving, and teamwork.

Today’s special guest columnist Munashe Ndoro, who took part in the programme and attends Aylesbury Grammar School, has written about his experiences of “Your Voice, Your Future”:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participating in the Your Voice, Your Future programme, hosted by Laura Kyrke-Smith MP, was an extraordinary and eye-opening experience, one I’d strongly encourage other young people to get involved with. Over four days, I gained a practical understanding of politics, leadership, and the everyday responsibilities of an MP, while meeting incredible like-minded individuals from a wide range of backgrounds. We each had different aspirations, but shared a drive to learn, engage, and contribute to our communities.

Your Voice, Your Future programme participants heard from inspiring speakers in the Houses of Parliament.

On Day 1, we were introduced to the demanding but inspiring work of an MP. I learned how they juggle casework, community issues, and national responsibilities, often relying on a dedicated team. We also heard from a young professional from Plan International, a charity that protects children’s rights, especially girls. This session reinforced the importance of politicians working with grassroots organisations to deliver real-world impact.

Day 2 brought the chance to meet Laura Kyrke-Smith herself. Hearing her journey into politics and the work she does in Parliament was genuinely inspiring. We explored soft skills like teamwork and communication essential for any leader. Later, we heard from Glen O’Hara, Professor of History at Oxford Brookes University, and Diane Harrison, Aylesbury’s Town Centre Manager. Both offered brilliant insights into how their work connects with political decision-making, reminding us that politics isn’t just about laws, it’s about people and places.

Day 3 was particularly memorable. We toured Parliament, walking through Westminster Hall, as well as the Commons and Lords Chambers, and visiting Portcullis House and St Mary’s Chapel. It was surreal to be at the heart of British democracy. That afternoon, I took part in a careers and law workshop that highlighted the close relationship between politics and the legal profession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We heard from I. Stephanie Boyce (former President of the Law Society), Susanna McGibbon KC (Hon), Fiona Rutherford, Sebastian Cox, and Sophie Jamieson. Each offered powerful insight into how the law can serve justice and social change. Kofi Josephs, a professional basketball player, closed the session by discussing mental health and his initiative, Why Not I, a reminder of the importance of resilience, self-belief, and wellbeing.

Munashe Ndoro is presented with a certificate by Laura Kyrke-Smith MP at the end of the Your Voice, Your Future programme.

On Day 4, I worked with Alex Foster, Georgia Bolland, Ruqaiya Begum, and Jacob McNorton on a presentation to Laura and her team, addressing issues facing young people. We proposed curriculum reform calling for earlier education in politics, law, finance, languages, and mental health from Years 7 to 9. I highlighted the need to support schools in addressing student wellbeing and in developing young leaders. Our campaign slogan, “Prevention before Intervention,” captured our message perfectly.

Working alongside such driven young people made the experience even more impactful. We built lasting connections and learned from one another’s perspectives. To many, Westminster can seem distant. But this programme brought it to life. Working with Laura Kyrke-Smith helped me understand the depth of an MP’s role and strengthened my passion for politics and law. I’m grateful to have been part of the first Your Voice, Your Future cohort, which reaffirmed my desire to make a difference.