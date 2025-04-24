Amersham Rock Choir raise the roof in Song for Comic Relief

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amersham Rock Choir Leader Liz Shea brought together 150 members to mark 15 years of Rock Choir in the area with a special ‘Big Sing’ event.

Rock Choir, the world's largest contemporary choir, took on an extraordinary mission to raise money and awareness for Comic Relief, who celebrated their 40th anniversary this year.

With over 33,000 members, 100+ passionate Rock Choir Leaders, and rehearsals taking place in over 400 communities across the UK, Rock Choir has always been about more than just singing - it’s about connection, community, and giving back.

A core part of Rock Choir’s mission is supporting charities, and this year they were incredibly proud to be featured in a prime-time slot on BBC One’s Comic Relief Red Nose Day show, where Rock Choir Founder, Caroline Redman Lusher MBE, led 300 members in a beautiful performance of their Comic Relief charity single, ‘Somewhere Only We Know.’

But that was just the beginning. Across the nation, thousands of Rock Choir Members embraced the fundraising spirit - taking to the streets in flash mobs, holding bake sales, quizzes, and community performances, all with one shared goal - to make a difference.

In Dunstable/Luton, Welwyn Garden City, Hemel Hempstead/Berkhamsted, and Amersham, Rock Choir Leader Liz Shea brought together 150 members to mark 15 years of Rock Choir in these areas with a special ‘Big Sing’ event. The result? A spectacular celebration that raised a brilliant £796, adding to the £40,000 raised nationally by Rock Choir for Comic Relief!

After the performance, the joy was palpable - the sense of unity, achievement, and the power of singing together was felt by everyone involved. One Rock Choir member shared:

“I needed Rock Choir. In the words of Christina Aguilera, ‘I found my tribe.’ The joy of singing has lifted me and made me see the beauty in life. The friendships I’ve made in Rock Choir are priceless.”

This is what Rock Choir is all about. It’s more than a choir - it’s a life-changing experience. Singing has been proven to lift spirits, reduce stress, and release those wonderful feel-good chemicals in the brain - it’s medicine for the soul!

As Rock Choir gets ready to kick off a brand-new term next week, they would love to invite new members to come along and give it a go. They are offering a FREE taster session to anyone curious about joining. There’s no audition, no need to read music, and you’ll never have to sing solo — just bring yourself and your enthusiasm, and Rock Choir will do the rest.

Visit www.rockchoir.com to find your nearest group and book your free taster today.