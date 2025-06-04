Almost a third of people in South East avoid the gym because it bores them, says survey

Matthew Drury, Director and Co-owner of Saturn Visual Solutions

‘Fun’ gyms that offer a sense of community could be the key to getting more British people active, according to a new survey.

The research, from Saturn Visual Solutions, found that more than a quarter (28%) of people in the UK avoid spending time in gyms because they view them as being boring. In the South East, including Buckinghamshire, this figure rises to 30%, representing a large proportion of the regional population who are turned off by gyms.

When asked what difference a sense of ‘having fun’ would make to their experience, survey respondents said they would be likely to go more often and stay longer.

The findings come after a new report in The Lancet* revealed that, by 2030, almost half a billion teenagers around the world will be overweight or obese - 143 million more than in 2015.

A previous study – also from The Lancet** – found that more than half of adults and a third of children and young people worldwide will be overweight or obese by 2050.

Saturn’s survey indicates that by boosting the fun factor in gyms and upping their appeal, fitness centre companies can help to counter this growing obesity crisis.

The research could also offer inspiration to gym operators who are looking to attract and retain members in an increasingly competitive market and tackle rising operating costs.

For 66% of respondents, a ‘fun’ experience constituted something that made them smile, 56% said visual interest was vital and almost half (48%) were boosted by places with a sense of collective enjoyment.

The survey was commissioned by Saturn Visual Solutions - a digital signage consultancy that works with leisure companies to help them improve their customer experience and increase profitability. It was carried out by OnePoll with 2,000 UK-based, adult full-time and part-time workers.

Matthew Drury, Director and Co-owner of Saturn Visual Solutions said: “Our research indicates that there is a clear public health benefit, as well as an obvious economic one, to creating stimulating environments in gyms, so that members enjoy it more and return more often.

“When more than a quarter of people in the UK identify gyms as being something they avoid due to boredom, there is obvious room for improvement. People are telling us that they are drawn to places that are visually interesting, foster a sense of community and promote feelings of happiness. As more gyms look to place a focus on supporting members’ mental wellbeing, as well as their physical fitness, nurturing these types of environments offers a win-win situation.”

Saturn has used its research to produce a white paper called ‘Beyond the Treadmill: Creating a Gym Culture That Keeps Members Happy and Committed’ which can be found here saturnvisual.com/gym-white-paper-beyond-the-treadmill/