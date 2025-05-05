All set for the 10th Marsworth 10K Fun Run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s the 10th anniversary of Marsworth Fun Run, which will be on Sunday May 11, following a beautiful 10K route along canals, through fields and between reservoirs. There will be special medals, music and cake to celebrate the anniversary.

Car parking is at Lower End, Marsworth, not via Watery Lane, which is closed off. Registered runners are invited to pick up their number from the churchyard and then gather in the recreation ground by 9.30am for a 9.45am warm-up. The run will start at 10am sharp.

Once again, tea and cakes will be available for the runners on. If you are able to make a cake please message Carolyn Pankiw. www.marsworthfunrun.co.uk.

TRING TILES

Tring Tiles: There's another chance to hear a talk about these mysterious tiles, which may have once been in Tring Parish Church.

There will be a presentation on "The Mystery of the Tring Tiles " by Ernesto Jaconelli this Wednesday, May 7 at 11am at the Tring Local History Museum.

Amongst other things he will reveal "why some characters are shown upside down". A donation of £5 is suggested. Refreshments provided. If you wish to attend, please contact, [email protected]

RED LION BRIDGE: Villagers are being reminded to object as soon as possible to a proposal for traffic lights at the Red Lion bridge.

The application is for a Certificate of Lawlfulness and is intended to facilitate a development at the airfield for 320 houses, with a main thoroughfare through the village, substantially changing its character. You can comment on the Bucks Planning Portal.

Gentlemens’ Ride: This spectacular events returns to Marsworth's Red Lion pub on Sunday, May 18, with the ride departing at 11.30am.

FLOWER FESTIVAL: It is welcome news that there will be a Flower Festival this year – the first since 2019. It will have an Around The World theme and will run from August 23 to 25.

We've so much to offer this year, to entertain and impress across all ages. Expect incredible flower arrangements and displays, delicious home-made refreshments, and locally sourced produce available all weekend!

Don't forget to try your luck in the raffle and tombola and be sure to enjoy the displays with a glass or two of Pimm's, whilst listening to live music throughout the weekend.

The team is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to cover the refreshments tent, BBQ, and Pimm’s tent and additional flower arrangers are welcome. Local businesses are also welcome to sponsor the programme, and flower displays. Visit marsworthflowerfestival.org.uk for more details.

WENDOVER ARTS FESTIVAL. This will be from May 24 to 26, in Church Lane, Wendover. Over 70 wonderful artists will be there with their work which will be available to purchase including paintings, photography, jewellery, glass, pottery, ceramics, cards, prints and textile art.

PLANT SALE: This will be in the churchyard on Saturday June 7, from 2pm to 5pm, with tea and cakes also on sale. Please bring any plant donations beforehand.

GENTLEMEN’S RIDE: The Distinguished Gentlemens’ Ride will gather at the Red Lion, Marsworth, at about 9am on the day of the ride, Sunday May 18 – and leave for Tring, Berkhamsted and Pitstone at around 11.3oam. They are expected back at the Red Lion for lunch at around 12.30pm. The ride raises money and awareness for men’s health charities.

CANAL STEPS: New steps have been installed on Footpath 49 from Wilstone Reservoir to meet the Wendover canal towpath near Bridge 4a. Do walk round the Wilstone reservoir before CRT closes the paths for major strengthening works. The route comes up the new steps to the canal and back down at Bridge 4.

TRING FAMILY FUN DAY. This is on Saturday, May 10. From 11am to 3pm at St Peter and St Paul Church and Churchyard. There are tower tours, a bar, a teddies zip wire, children’s activities and games, live music, a lunchtime barbecue and more. All welcome. Funds raised go towards church repairs.

WEDDING FAIR. This will be on Sunday, May 18, at Pitstone Memorial Hall. Doors open from 12pm to 4pm.

PITSTONE CHURCH. The redundant church on Church Road, in Pitstone, will host a performance of The Three Musketeers on Tuesday, June 3, in the churchyard. And on Friday, July 4, there is a wine and cheese sampling planned. There are also plays and concerts in August and September.