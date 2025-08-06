All in a day’s roll: Aylesbury MP joins Hazells Bowls Club for a game and a chat

Members of Hazells Bowls Club in Aylesbury were delighted to welcome local MP Laura Kyrke-Smith to the green this week, as she joined them for a friendly game and an informal discussion over tea and cake.

The visit took place during one of the club’s regular ‘roll up’ sessions, where members meet to enjoy relaxed games with newcomers and fellow bowlers.

Among those taking part were partially sighted members and young people from the local Prince’s Trust – all keen to share their love of the game.

After trying her hand on the club’s six-rink green – maintained by our volunteers to an exceptionally high standard and often praised by visiting teams – Laura headed to the clubhouse for refreshments and a Q&A session with members.

Laura Kyrke-Smith MP has a go at bowls

The conversation covered both the sport and local issues, providing a valuable opportunity for the community to speak directly with their MP.

Steve McNeill, Club Captain, said: “We were really pleased to welcome Laura to Hazells. Our members are very proud of the club and it was great to be able to show her what a friendly crowd we are. Hopefully she enjoyed having a go on the green – she certainly got stuck in!”

Laura Kyrke-Smith, MP for Aylesbury and the villages, commented: “It was a real pleasure to visit Hazells Bowls Club and meet such a warm and welcoming group of people. I was struck by the inclusive spirit of the club – from young people just starting out to long-standing members and those with additional needs, everyone clearly finds a home here. Bowls is a fantastic way to stay active, meet others, and stay connected in the community. I look forward to coming back – and improving my technique next time!”

Hazells Bowls Club prides itself on being a welcoming and inclusive club for all abilities, offering everything from relaxed social occasions to opportunities to bowl at friendly and competitive levels.

Laura Kyrke-Smith MP with bowls club members

With a well-stocked clubhouse bar, a packed social calendar (quiz nights, darts, bingo, table tennis, coffee mornings etc), and a famously friendly atmosphere, it continues to attract bowlers of all ages.

As Laura found out, bowls really is a sport for everyone.

New members are always welcome – please drop in to our weekly Monday evening (18:00) or Wednesday morning (10:30) open sessions or visit our website for contact details: www.hazellsbowlsclub.co.uk