Aldi launches winter fund to support communities in Buckinghamshire

Aldi is inviting shoppers in Buckinghamshire to nominate local charities, community groups and food banks across the UK to receive a share of its Winter Fund.

The supermarket’s Winter Fund will see it donate £10,000 to charities nationwide in an effort to support those most in need in the lead up to Christmas.

A panel of Aldi representatives will review nominations, with the chosen organisations each receiving a cash donation to continue their vital work during the busy winter months.

To put forward a charity, shoppers simply need to email [email protected], including the name and location of the organisation, as well as a short summary of why they need support.

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “We know the winter period can be an incredibly challenging time for many people across the country, and that’s why we’ve relaunched our Winter Fund initiative.

“The response to last year’s call out was amazing, and as a result we were able to support lots of incredible charities with their work across the UK. We’re pleased to be able to help even more organisations this year as they head into the winter months.”

Entries open on Tuesday 21st October 2025 and close on Monday 10th November 2025. For more information and T&Cs, visit: https://www.aldipresscentre.co.uk/terms-and-conditions-for-aldis-winter-fund-the-competition/

The launch of this year’s Winter Fund comes following the success of last year’s initiative, which saw 10 charities across the UK each benefit from a £1,000 donation to help continue their work over the winter season.

Shoppers can also donate food to local charities, food banks and community groups via the community donation points in Aldi stores nationwide.

Britain’s fourth largest supermarket also works with Company Shop, the UK’s leading redistributor of surplus food and household products, to redistribute surplus food from its Regional Distribution Centres.