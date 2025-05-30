Aldi launches schools competition challenging children in Buckinghamshire to design a billboard

Aldi is calling on creative young minds in Buckinghamshire to take part in a national billboard design competition.

As part of its award-winning Get Set to Eat Fresh programme in partnership with Team GB and ParalympicsGB, the supermarket is challenging children aged 5–14 to submit artwork that inspires others to make healthy, positive choices around food.

The winners will see their designs displayed on a real billboard in their local area and receive a £100 Aldi voucher. Their school will also be awarded £1,000, as well as being treated to a visit from a Team GB or ParalympicsGB athlete.

Entries will be judged by a panel of Aldi colleagues and Team GB and ParalympicsGB representatives, with a total of three winners selected to help Aldi share the message of healthy eating with communities across the country.

The competition marks 10 years of Aldi’s long-standing commitment to supporting healthy lifestyles and engaging young people in fun, educational initiatives through its Get Set to Eat Fresh programme.

Kyrsten Halley, Marketing Director at Aldi, said: “At Aldi, we’re passionate about helping young people learn more about food and the importance of making healthy choices. This competition is a brilliant way to combine creativity with education, and we can’t wait to see the inspiring designs children come up with.”

Parents and teachers can download the official entry template from the Get Set to Eat Fresh website and submit completed entries by emailing them to [email protected]. Submissions must include the student’s name, age, and school.

The competition closes on Friday 20th June. For full details, terms and conditions, and to access the entry form, visit: getseteatfresh.co.uk/resources/design-a-billboard