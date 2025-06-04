Air ambulance urges people to ‘summer safely’ after busy May

Thames Valley Air Ambulance crews have experienced their busiest month in two years, with 301 call outs in May. That’s just under ten missions each day across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, and Oxfordshire.

The charity, which receives no government or NHS funding, responded to an average of 260 call outs per month in 2024. The busiest month on record so far is May 2023, which saw the helicopter and critical care response vehicles called out 313 times.

With record-breaking temperatures across the region during the last month, Thames Valley Air Ambulance is calling on the community to stay safe as the summer heats up.

Adam Panter, Chief Operating Officer at Thames Valley Air Ambulance, said:

“Our critical care paramedics and doctors bring advanced drugs and equipment to scene, along with the ability to perform vital interventions when every second counts. In May, they were called out to the most ill and injured people in the region nearly ten times a day.

“Help our crew during this spike of activity by making sure you summer safely. For example, if you’re playing sport or riding a motorcycle, please continue to wear appropriate clothing including helmets, despite rising temperatures. If you’re cooling off in water, don’t take risks or go alone. Or if you’re heading on a road trip, take regular breaks and never drive tired.”

To find out more about how you can support your local air ambulance charity, visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk/support-us

Thames Valley Air Ambulance is supporting The Royal Lifesaving Society’s water safety campaign, Drowning Prevention Week, held 14th – 21st June. For water safety tips, visit www.rlss.org.uk