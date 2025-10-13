Air ambulance puts lifesaving devices into the heart of the community

Thames Valley Air Ambulance has given defibrillators to 76 staff members, in a mission to get more of the vital devices out into the heart of the community.

In figures released to mark Re-Start a Heart Day on 16th October, the charity has revealed that 39 critical care paramedics and doctors have signed up to take a defibrillator home with them when they are not on shift. A further 37 non-clinical HQ staff now also carry defibrillators, after receiving hands-on training from crew.

When someone is in cardiac arrest, early CPR and defibrillation can double their chances of survival. With an extra 27 defibrillators in Buckinghamshire, 27 in Oxfordshire, 16 in Berkshire, and six in the surrounding areas, these defibrillators will boost numbers already available in public places.

Amanda McLean, Chief Executive of Thames Valley Air Ambulance, said: “A third of people in our community would not feel confident performing CPR if they witnessed a cardiac arrest. We want to change this. That’s why we started delivering CPR awareness sessions throughout the region. So far, over 1,000 people have attended these sessions.

Thames Valley Air Ambulance crew training to bring critical care out into the community

“Now, we are taking this mission one step further, dispersing defibrillators where they can really make a difference: the community.”

Mark Hodkinson, Consultant Paramedic at Thames Valley Air Ambulance, said: “Our critical care paramedics and doctors bring the gold standard of expertise and kit to the scene. But, if someone has started CPR and defibrillation before our crew arrive, we have the best possible chance of saving a life.

“Arming our team members with defibrillators and CPR confidence means that, while a 999 call is underway, help could be at hand when every minute matters.”

To find out more about your local air ambulance charity, visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk

To book a place at an upcoming CPR awareness session, visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk/cpr-awareness