Air ambulance logs 20,000th emergency call out

Thames Valley Air Ambulance crews are called out to help the most severely ill and injured people across the region

Thames Valley Air Ambulance has answered its 20,000th call out since it became an independent healthcare provider. That works out as around two calls for every person living in Great Missenden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity, which brings vital pre-hospital care to the most severely ill and injured people in the region, is called out an average of nine times a day.

As schools get ready to break up for summer holidays, crews are acutely aware that accidents and emergencies have no age limit. Around one in every eight patients flown to hospital is a child. Critical care paramedic and doctor crews have treated nearly 1,500 children since the charity became independent in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Panter, Chief Operating Officer at Thames Valley Air Ambulance, said: “Having seen Great Missenden from the sky while on shift in our helicopter, it’s quite powerful to know our total number of call outs now doubles the population of that town.

“We receive no government or NHS funding. So, every single mission we attend is powered by you, the community. It’s thanks to you we’ve been able to load our kit bags and start our engines an amazing 20,000 times since 2018, bringing critical care directly to the patient. With your help, we’ll continue to be there whenever and wherever we’re needed, past this milestone and onto the next.”

To support your local air ambulance charity, visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk/support-us