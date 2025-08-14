Affinity Water strengthens community ties with Hemel Morning Deaf Group

Pictured from left to right are Anna Jarmolinska-Nowak, Sustainability Manager; Paul Robin, CEO of Hertfordshire Community Foundation; Liz Freitas, Vulnerable Customer Manager; and Gareth Barker, Head of Developer and Wholesale Experience.

We were delighted to visit the Hemel Morning Deaf Group in July, a local organisation we’ve proudly supported through one of our community grants through our partnership with Hertfordshire Community Foundation. The group plays a vital role in helping members of the deaf and hard-of-hearing community stay connected, whether it’s through regular meetings, group trips, or simply providing a safe space to socialise and support one another.

The grant we awarded helps the group fund things like venue hire, transport, and community activities, giving members more opportunities to get together and feel less isolated.

Our visit was a chance not only to check in and see the impact of the funding but also to answer any questions the group had about their water bills, the environment, and the services we offer that can support them.

Topics included:

Understanding water hardness in the area.

Easy tips on how to save water at home.

Clearing up misconceptions about bills and services.

Information about our Priority Services Register (PSR), which several attendees hadn’t heard of before.

We were especially pleased to be able to highlight the ways in which the PSR can support people with access, health, or communication needs, and how they can potentially save money through our water-saving support and leak repair services.

“It was such a pleasure to spend time with the Hemel Morning Deaf Group. The community spirit is incredible, and we were proud to offer support that goes beyond just water supply. From helping people better understand their bills to showing how they can save money and access additional support, it’s a reminder of how important these conversations are. We look forward to staying connected with the group.”

– Liz Freitas, Vulnerable Customer Manager, Affinity Water

“Affinity Water is a fundholder with Hertfordshire Community Foundation (HCF), which mean every year Affinity Water can support projects in the community that fit well with its community support aspirations. HCF has a deep understanding of Hertfordshire’s charity and voluntary sector and can therefore provide Affinity Water with the suggested projects to support. The Hemel Morning Deaf Group clearly fits well with Affinity Water’s ambition to support marginalised groups. It was a pleasure to visit the group and see the difference Affinity Water’s grant is making.”

– Paul Robin, Chief Executive Officer at Hertfordshire Community Foundation

We’d like to thank the Hemel Morning Deaf Group for the warm welcome, and we’re proud to play a part in supporting the important work they do.

“The Group was delighted to welcome Affinity Water and their partners from Hertfordshire Community Foundation, and in particular their community grant offer to enable us to continue our vital role in providing the services to the deaf community.

Not only that the visit helped raise their awareness and understanding of the community, but we were also able to raise queries and get useful advice on water-related matters as outlined by Affinity Water”

– Dorothy Lowe, Administer Hemel Morning Deaf Group.

This visit is part of our ongoing commitment to support communities across our region, not just by providing clean, safe water, but by listening, learning, and finding new ways to help people thrive.