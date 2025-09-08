A vineyard grows at Bartlett's: Care home residents celebrate a first-of-its-kind experience in the heart of Buckinghamshire

Residents at Bartlett’s Residential Care Home in Stone, part of Peverel Court Care, are enjoying something truly special - their very own vineyard, planted just beyond the gardens, and now well on its way to producing still and sparkling English wine.

More than 4,000 vines have been planted across the home’s south-facing grounds, marking the start of a project that blends nature, connection and community with the simple joys of shared experience. On a recent guided visit by golf buggy, residents explored the vineyard for the first time - enjoying drinks and snacks and learning about the Pinot Noir and Chardonnay varieties already beginning to take shape.

Among those who took part was Patrick, a long-time wine enthusiast and resident at Bartlett’s. Watching the vineyard’s progress from his bedroom window, he was thrilled to finally walk through the rows of vines.

“It was wonderful,” he said. “It made me feel even more connected to what’s happening here at Bartlett’s. I really like the home, so being part of moments like this makes it all the more special.”

Patrick also shared his own history with viticulture:

“I was delighted when I first heard that Bartlett’s would have its own vineyard. I’ve always liked a good glass of wine - I enjoy red or white - so to know this was happening felt very special indeed. I actually grew a few vines at home and even managed to make a few gallons of my own wine. I must admit though, I think I picked the grapes too early because it didn’t taste very nice at all - I still laugh about it now. That’s why I’m looking forward to seeing how the experts do it here.

“I’ve always enjoyed growing things. I had my own allotment for over 30 years, just like my dad did before me. It always felt like the natural thing to do. There’s something very rewarding about watching things grow, so the vineyard feels like a perfect fit. I’m excited to see the vines develop over the months ahead - and of course, I’ll be very interested in tasting the wine when the time comes!”

Residents will be invited to take part in pruning, harvesting and naming the wine blends, with plans for future vineyard meals, community tastings, and shared activities across generations.

The vineyard complements Bartlett’s wider approach to care - one that focuses on wellbeing, creativity and choice. It follows the launch of Bartlett’s Garden Lodges - a 12-bedroom development offering a more personalised, independent approach to residential care - and will soon be joined by a new garden-to-table café serving residents, families and the local community.

Preet Shergill, Associate Director at Peverel Court Care, said:

“We wanted to create something truly different - something that offers beauty, purpose and conversation for years to come.

“The vineyard brings people together in the most heart-warming way, and seeing the joy on our residents’ faces as they explored the vines was a reminder of what care should be all about - connection, community and making the most of every day.”