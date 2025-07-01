A special wish comes true for Byron House resident

At Byron House Care Home, happiness often comes from the little things. Recently, one of the residents, Leila, enjoyed a wonderful resident outing at Byron House that brought a fresh burst of joy and style just in time for summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Wardrobe Refresh with a Personal Touch

Leila has a keen eye for fashion and knows exactly which colours and styles suit her. As the warmer months approached, refreshing her wardrobe became her top wish. To help make this happen, Leila was joined by fellow resident Wendy, Activities and Wellbeing Lead Linda, and Group Wellbeing Manager Lucie for a lovely resident outing to a local garden centre in Tring.

Browsing, Coffee and a Touch of Retail Therapy

2 Byron House Care Home residents with Group Wellbeing Manager at Tring Garden Centre

The day began with a relaxing journey through the picturesque countryside, during which the group reminisced about favourite local spots and past adventures. Upon arrival, they enjoyed browsing the garden centre’s plants and gifts, taking in the calming atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A break in the café followed, with coffee and cake providing the perfect boost before heading to the clothes and shoes section – the highlight of the Byron House outing. The outing offered a wonderful mix of relaxation, companionship, and a bit of retail therapy.

Joyful Moments Back at Byron House

The following day, Leila was seen proudly modelling her new outfit back at the care home. Her smile was infectious, and the warm compliments from staff and fellow residents made the moment even more special.

Byron House Care Home resident shows off her new outfit and watering can

At Byron House, creating joyful experiences like this helps to brighten days and build lasting memories. Looking ahead, the team looks forward to many more outings throughout the year that bring happiness and connection to residents.

About Byron House Care Home

Offering the highest levels of residential, nursing and dementia care, Byron House in Aylesbury prides itself with a warm family, welcoming ethos. Supporting up to twenty-eight residents, the care home is led by an experienced home manager whose dedication and passion resonates throughout the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Byron House supports families in making the right decision for loved ones to lead a fulfilling and happy life. Above all maintaining personal lifestyle wellbeing choices is paramount, arrangements for social activities are based on individual’s preferences, needs, and routines, and are inclusive of intergenerational local community engagement and support networks.

a resident enjoys scones at the local Tring garden centre

Within you will find comfortable en-suite rooms, welcoming living spaces, a conservatory, garden cafe, hair salon and reminiscence areas for focal points of interest.

In-house chefs, provide nutritious well-balanced meals and often include the produce grown in the resident’s vegetable patch within meal plans.

Byron House Care Home is operated by family-owned and run care group, Westgate Healthcare, having more than 20 years’ experience providing specialist and general residential care for people in later life and who believe that life is to be lived and loved.