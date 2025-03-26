A shoebox full of memories: How a simple activity led to a published book
It starts with a shoebox. Inside, there’s an old key, a silk scarf, a toy car, and a faded postcard. Each item may seem ordinary at first, but in the hands of our residents, they become something more - a spark for a memory and a gateway to a story.
Residents are invited to pick an item that catches their eye or stirs something familiar. As they hold it in their hands, they are encouraged to share a thought, a sentence, or a feeling.
“It was a sunny day, and Andrew had just put on his sunglasses…”
“He loved his sweet, cuddly rabbit, a soft toy he had ever since he was a baby.”
Little by little, these sentences come together, shaped into short stories.
For residents living with dementia, the shoebox story activity is particularly powerful. A scent, a texture, a familiar shape offering a moment of connection.
The benefits of activities like these extend far beyond the stories themselves:
- Cognitive stimulation - Encourages memory recall and problem-solving, particularly helpful for those living with dementia.
- Emotional wellbeing - Provides a space to express emotions, process thoughts, and share personal experiences.
- Social interaction - Bring people together, sparking conversations and strengthening relationships.
- Creativity and imagination - Allows individuals to tap into their creativity, regardless of their age or ability.
- A Sense of purpose - Seeing a story come to life, especially in print, gives a sense of accomplishment and pride.
On World Book Day, we proudly launched the Shoebox Stories Book, a collection of short stories that capture the voices and imaginations of those who call our care homes home.