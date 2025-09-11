A round of a-paws for Buckingham Dog Show

Welcoming both canine and human residents, the event showcased a wide variety of people’s beloved furry friends. From Best Rescue to Cutest Puppy, the Dog Show hosted eight entertaining classes. Whether your tail-wagging companion is a pedigree, crossbreed or golden oldie, there was a class for everyone! With some dogs competing in multiple classes.

This year’s show was judged by the main event sponsors, local dog trainer extraordinaire Kimberly Cox and Sophie Beacon of Woofs and Washes. With a plethora of four-legged companions entering the classes, the judges were well and truly spoilt for choice! The esteemed Best in Show title went to Adrian & Julian’s beloved Mabel. Another pooch who stole the limelight was Sarah’s black Cocker Spaniel, Penny, who was awarded 1st place in the Gorgeous Gals class.

Happening in tandem with the competitions, attendees and visitors were captivated with a variety of dog-themed stalls, a colouring competition and some delicious street food, including tastes of Italy with indulgent focaccias, freshly baked sweet treats and the forever well-loved burgers. Thank you to all of the stall holders, food vendors and first aiders who assisted with the event. Your collaborative efforts reflect Buckingham Town Council’s community driven ethos.

Buckingham Town Council extends their wholehearted and sincere thanks to all of the sponsors who so generously contributed and donated prizes and gifts, which added many smiles and tail wags by all who attended the event. Your generosity was overwhelming and greatly appreciated. Thank you to Hills Canine, Buckingham Podiatry, MJB Auto Repairs, Haybridge Vets, Manor Farm, Pegasus Pets, National Trust, Kimberly Cox, Woofs and Washes, R&J Pet Co, L.A Dog Pool and Delders Dogs.

Cllr Lisa O’Donoghue, lead Councillor for the Dog Show said: "Buckingham’s Dog Show started in 2014, and has grown from strength to strength, and is one of the most enjoyable events I lead on. We had in excess of 120 dogs enter one or more classes and everyone was on their best behaviour; the weather was also on our side for once!

"I would like to personally thank Kimberly Cox – dog trainer & behavioural coach who has been with us from the start – and Sophie Beacon - from Woofs & Washes - for being this year’s judges, they worked tirelessly all afternoon, and we are so grateful to them both.

"Thanks to our Town Council team who managed to get sponsorship for all the classes and little gift bags to everyone who attended, details on the sponsors can be found on our website/Facebook who generously gave a range of prizes, from treats, food, toys and vouchers.

"Finally thank you to all of the Town Councillors who worked, helped at the end or just came to watch this event this year, it really was a group effort!

