A new era of active travel: Exploring the country by bike and train from Winslow

With the news that a brand-new train station in Winslow is set to open this year, those living just a few miles away in The Claydons have an exciting opportunity to travel further afield without needing a car.

By simply hopping on a bicycle, residents can pedal their way to Winslow Station, where trains will connect them to Milton Keynes, Oxford, and beyond.

The journey from The Claydons to Winslow is a manageable five-mile ride that can easily become part of a daily routine. Whether using an electric bike or a standard cycle, the country lanes offer a refreshing start and end to every journey. From Winslow Station, travelers can reach Oxford for direct connections to Manchester, Bournemouth, London, and Birmingham. Alternatively, trains to Milton Keynes open up routes to Edinburgh, Liverpool, and other major cities, all accessible from an initial bicycle ride.

The new station is part of the East West Rail project, formerly known as the Varsity Line, which historically connected Oxford and Cambridge. This revival brings back memories of when students would regularly travel by rail to schools in neighboring towns. The station will once again provide rail access to institutions like Oxford University and MK:U or Milton Keynes College. In years past, families from The Claydons, Winslow, and surrounding areas enjoyed weekend trips by rail to destinations like Blackpool or Liverpool—opportunities that will soon return.

The first train arrives at Winslow Station

For Padbury residents, the recently refurbished shared path to Winslow provides a safe and pleasant cycling route directly to the new station. This combination of cycling and rail travel offers numerous benefits: improved cardiovascular fitness, enhanced mood, and help with maintaining a healthy weight. The environmental impact is equally significant, with fewer car journeys reducing congestion and emissions, helping protect the cherished countryside.

The initiative also strengthens community bonds, as friends, neighbors, and local groups can join together for the ride to Winslow. Commuters and day-trippers alike will appreciate the cost savings from switching from driving to cycling and train travel.

Claydon Cycling Club is working to ensure cycling remains a top choice for residents. As Winslow Station prepares to open, they are advocating with Buckinghamshire Council for essential facilities, including secure cycle parking and spaces for alternative cycles such as cargo bikes and long-tail bicycles. These improvements will encourage more people to choose cycling, embracing its health, environmental, and financial benefits.

This new chapter in local transportation revives the spirit of rail travel while promoting active lifestyles, making it easier than ever for residents to step out of their front door, hop on a bike, and embark on adventures near and far.