A local care home in Chesham has been given a springtime spruce-up thanks to volunteer gardeners

The team ready to start work

Members of the finance team at Salutem Care and Education swapped spreadsheets and calculators for gardening gloves during a volunteering day at Birchwood, a specialist care service in Chesham.

The team spent the day weeding, planting, and trimming the home’s gardens, helping to prepare the outdoor spaces for spring. Between bouts of hard work, there was plenty of laughter and teamwork as they got their hands dirty.

They were warmly welcomed by service manager Katarzyna Stopa-Kucab, along with volunteers Anita and Barbara, and the rest of the dedicated Birchwood team. After a busy morning outdoors, the visitors were treated to a delicious home-cooked lunch prepared by Katarzyna, which was greatly appreciated.

In the afternoon, the finance team met some of the people supported at Birchwood and joined them for an engaging art session. Watching residents create their incredible works of art proved to be one of the highlights of the day.

At Salutem, volunteering days like this provide colleagues with the chance to connect with the people supported across the group, gain first-hand insight into the vital work carried out in services, and make a tangible difference. These experiences not only help improve the physical environment but also strengthen relationships, boost morale, and reinforce the organisation’s shared sense of purpose.

Carolyn Symcox, Finance Director at Salutem Care and Education, said: “It was a fantastic experience to spend time at Birchwood and get involved in something so different from our usual day jobs. The team was amazing, and it was inspiring to meet the individuals we support and see the wonderful work being done by the staff. We can’t wait to go back and see the gardens in full bloom next spring.”

Birchwood provides 24-hour residential care and support for adults with complex health needs, including PEG and JEJ feeding, medication via PEGs, and stoma and catheter care.