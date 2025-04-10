A lifetime of love: Care home resident celebrates 67 years of marriage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Love was truly in the air at a Thame care home recently as one couple celebrated an incredible 67 years of marriage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and team members at Cuttlebrook Hall, on Stock Road, recently held a special celebration for resident Ronald Orr, 88, and his wife, Olive, as they marked 67 years of marriage and 70 years together.

Ron, born in Glasgow, Scotland, and Olive, from London, met when they were just 17 and 18 years old. They married in a small ceremony at the Parish Church in High Wycombe, with the reception at Bassetsbury Manor. Over the years, they raised two children and are now the proud grandparents of seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, with another on the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their journey together has seen its share of challenges, but their bond has remained strong. From overcoming a fire at their home to supporting each other through life’s ups and downs, Ron and Olive have always been there for one another. Ron enjoyed a wide range of hobbies, including bowls, golf, fishing, and woodworking, while Olive’s passions included gardening, painting, and reading.

Ron and Olive Orr celebrating their 67th wedding anniversary at Care UK’s Cuttlebrook Hall

Though Olive does not live at Cuttlebrook Hall, the couple remains as devoted as ever, with Olive visiting Ron most days. The pair enjoyed celebrating their milestone anniversary with family, friends, and residents.

Reflecting on their time together, Ron says, “Olive and I have always been there for each other. We’ve never been apart for too long, and I’ve always shown her how much I love her. We’ve faced many challenges, but no matter what, we’ve always gotten through it together.”

Sharing his advice for a long and happy marriage, Ron says, “Always make sure your wife is happy!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alana Corr, Home Manager at Cuttlebrook Hall, said: “We were absolutely delighted to celebrate Ron and Olive’s incredible 67th wedding anniversary here at Cuttlebrook Hall. It’s a privilege to be part of such a special moment in Ron’s life, and we’re happy to share in this occasion with him.”

Cuttlebrook Hall is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. The care home incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies and includes its very own cinema, hair and beauty salon and café.

For more general information, visit careuk.com/cuttlebrook-hall