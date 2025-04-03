A community race supporting the Chilterns Neuro Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Runners of all ages and abilities are invited to lace up their trainers and take part in Run Prestwood 2025, a festival of running taking place on Sunday 11 May in the picturesque village of Prestwood. This exciting annual event features a 10k chip-timed race, a 5k fun run and a 2k children’s race, ensuring there’s a distance for everyone to enjoy.

All profits from Run Prestwood go to the Chilterns Neuro Centre, a Wendover-based charity that provides essential support to people affected by MS, Parkinson’s and strokes, empowering them to live life to the full.

“Run Prestwood is a fantastic event that brings the community together for a great cause,” said Hannah Prentice, Community and Events Manager at the Chilterns Neuro Centre. “Not only does it offer a brilliant day of running and fun for all ages, it also raises vital funds to support people facing life-changing neurological conditions. Every runner, volunteer and supporter plays a key role in making a real difference to those who rely on our services.”

The event welcomes competitive runners, casual joggers and families, with a lively atmosphere and a strong sense of community spirit. Whether you're looking to set a new personal best or simply have fun while supporting a local charity, Run Prestwood is an event not to be missed. Registration is now open and early sign-ups are encouraged to secure a place.

For more information, or to sign up, visit www.runprestwood.co.uk