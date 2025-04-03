A community race supporting the Chilterns Neuro Centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
All profits from Run Prestwood go to the Chilterns Neuro Centre, a Wendover-based charity that provides essential support to people affected by MS, Parkinson’s and strokes, empowering them to live life to the full.
“Run Prestwood is a fantastic event that brings the community together for a great cause,” said Hannah Prentice, Community and Events Manager at the Chilterns Neuro Centre. “Not only does it offer a brilliant day of running and fun for all ages, it also raises vital funds to support people facing life-changing neurological conditions. Every runner, volunteer and supporter plays a key role in making a real difference to those who rely on our services.”
The event welcomes competitive runners, casual joggers and families, with a lively atmosphere and a strong sense of community spirit. Whether you're looking to set a new personal best or simply have fun while supporting a local charity, Run Prestwood is an event not to be missed. Registration is now open and early sign-ups are encouraged to secure a place.
For more information, or to sign up, visit www.runprestwood.co.uk